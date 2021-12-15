THISWORX Car Vac with detailing kit drops to $23 Prime shipped for today only (Reg. $35+)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Orythia (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35 or more at Amazon, and currently going for $40 at Walmart, this is around 35% off the going rate, matching our previous Gold Box price, and the lowest we can find. Whether it’s pet hair, crumbs from the drive-thru, or a messy day out in the woods, this is an affordable way to score a best-selling hand vacuum you can just leave in the trunk. The 106W motor is joined by three attachments for detail jobs alongside a 16-foot cord and a carry bag. You’ll also get a spare washable HEPA filter and a 12V aux outlet power cable that connects directly to your vehicle. This model carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds at Walmart. Head below for more details.

Or skip the THISWORX car vacuum and go for a cordless and modern option with the VacLife Handheld Vacuum at $20 Prime shipped. You’re forgoing the car-specific detailing kit with this solution, but it will save you slightly more and bring a modernized design into the mix with a rechargeable battery that won’t tether you to the outlet.

This morning’s Amazon Epic Daily Deals also has some massive price drops on Samsung’s stick, hand, and robot vacuums as well. If you’re looking for a more feature-rich solution, the Jet 75 combo stick and hand cordless vac, for example, is now $200 off and sitting at a new Amazon all-time low alongside the rest of the deals right here.

More on the THISWORX car vacuum:

Complete your car cleaning kit and treat your vehicle to the upkeep it deserves with this powerful and portable ThisWorx black car vacuum. Eradicate the most daunting car chaos from sandy mats and cushions to leftover crumbs from last month’s road trip to everything in between. Easily position the car vacuum cleaner in tough-to-reach spaces with the help of three different nozzle attachments (flathead, extendable, and brush nozzle). Its lightweight (2.4 lbs) and ergonomic design make clean up a breeze with the added bonus of a 16-foot reach and a powerful 106w motor, compatible with 12v car outlets.

