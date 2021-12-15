Have this industrial nightstand or end table shipped to your door for $21 (New low, 36% off)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the VASAGLE Industrial Nightstand for $20.99 shipped. Typically sold for $33 or higher, today’s deal shaves at least 36% off and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $9. It doesn’t matter if your bedroom needs a new nightstand or the living room could use an end table, this industrial piece of furniture is certainly worth considering. The main surface is built to support up to 44 pounds of weight and underneath you’ll find a magazine holder that’s perfect for keeping some reading material within reach.

If you aren’t smitten with the style above, perhaps something more simplistic will do the trick. For instance, FURINNO’s 3-Tier End Table is under $18 Prime shipped. It spans 13.4 by 11.5 by 22.8 inches and can hold up to 45 pounds of weight. Assembly is straightforward, ensuring only a minimal amount of time and effort is required to set it up.

Another way to tidy up your space is with this 125-inch cable cover kit for just $11.50. We spotted this deal yesterday and not only is there a direct discount, but also an on-page coupon that helps drive the overall cost this low. With these covers by your side, you will be able to easily hide a couple of cords that run to the TV, computer, and the list goes on.

VASAGLE Industrial Nightstand features:

In addition to a large round top with a diameter of 19.7″, this round end table offers a fabric magazine holder for storing newspapers, magazines, novels, or remote controls while leaving them accessible

A sturdy steel frame, durable particleboard, and refined details work in a concert to give this round side table high strength, ensuring the table top offers a load capacity of 44 lb

