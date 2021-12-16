Amazon Docker’s Sale takes up to 30% off dress pants, shirts, more from $22 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently offering up to 30% off Dockers apparel for men. Prices are as marked. One of our top picks from this sale is the Dockers Workday Khaki Smart 360 Flex Pants that are currently marked down to $36.99 shipped. To compare, these pants are regularly priced at $45 and they’re available in regular or big and tall sizing. You can also choose from an array of color options and this style is great for work or everyday wear. This style also features four-way stretch fabric for added comfort and mobility throughout the day. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from this sale or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks include:

Dockers Workday Khaki Smart 360 Flex Pants feature:

Stretch Khakis With Flexible Waistband for Extra Comfort

Hidden Security Pocket

Single Welt Back Pockets with Button Through Closure on Right

Stretch Pocket Bags with Coin Catch in Right Front Pocket for Security

Wrinkle Free Men’s Stretch Khaki Pants

Single Needle Stitching

4-Way Stretch for Game-Changing Comfort and Durability

Wash And Dry Inside Out With Like Colors; Remove Promptly

