Amazon is delivering indoor AeroGardens in time for Christmas from $80 (Up to $120 off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 38% off AeroGarden indoor hydroponics setups with arrival before Christmas. You can grab the AeroGarden Harvest for $79.99 shipped. Regularly up to $150 and recently fetching around $130, this is at least $50 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This model is also on sale at $80 via Walmart but fetches $90 in the ongoing direct holiday sale, for comparison’s sake. Keep the fresh homegrown veggies, fruit, and flowers going all year round with this indoor garden kit that requites little to no expertise (or effort) on your part. The touch sensor illuminated panel is where you control the included lighting rig, but it doesn’t take much more that ensuring there’s enough water in the tank here. It ships with the heirloom salad greens pod kit so you can grow six plants at a time indoors and choose from a wide variety of other crops thereafter. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Walmart customers. More deals and details below.

As we mentioned above, there’s a large selection of seed pods available from around $14 Prime shipped on Amazon including tomatoes, salsa kits, herb packs, and more to customize your crop. You can browse through all of them right here.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch, the Wi-Fi, Alexa-ready model AeroGarden Bounty Elite is also marked down to $200 today with up to $120 or more in savings. You can get all of he details on this deal right here and be sure to browse through the rest of this morning’s Amazon Epic Daily Deals here.

Take the Guesswork Out of Growing: The AeroGarden Harvest’s compact shape has a super easy control panel with touch sensor illuminated buttons that dim when the garden light is off; the one 15-hour light setting is just the right amount plants love for healthy growth

Ultra-thin Grow Light Hood: Plants grow bigger and generate bountiful harvests because of our full spectrum LED grow lights; our lighting systems are developed for maximum energy efficiency and cost just pennies a day to operate

