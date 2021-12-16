AMD’s 12-core 24-thread Ryzen 9 5900X nears all-time low at $480 shipped

Antonline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core 24-thread 4.8GHz Desktop CPU for $479.99 shipped. For comparison, this processor has a list price of $569, goes for between $500 and $520 normally at Amazon, and today’s deal marks one of the best price that we’ve tracked all-time, coming within $1 of the Black Friday sale. Designed for high-end workstations and gaming desktops, AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900X is the among the most powerful Zen 3 processors available, sporting 12 cores and 24 threads. It’s unlocked for overclocking and supports PCIe 4.0 for blazing-fast data transfer rates with NVMe SSDs or supported graphics cards. Learn more in our announcement coverage then head below for additional details.

Of course, it’s hard to argue with the value that AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X brings to the table at $360. Delivering eight cores and 16 threads of processing power, PCIe 4.0 support, and up to 4.7GHz speeds, this unlocked processor is ready to upgrade your gaming desktop or content creation setup on a tighter budget. Just know you will be losing out on a bit of performance when compared to the 5900X above due to having fewer cores and a slightly slower clock speed.

Intel fans won’t want to miss the i9-11900K that’s on sale for a new low of $430 right now. It’s a high-end processor that even has built-in graphics alongside eight cores. However, those without hundreds to blow on expensive setups will want to take a look at the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, which also features integrated graphics and can game at 100FPS with ease for $230 all-in.

More on the AMD Ryzen 5 5900X:

Can deliver elite 100-plus FPS performance in the world’s most popular games

Cooler not included, high-performance cooler recommended. Max Temperature- 90°C

4.8 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 70 MB of cache, DDR-3200 support

