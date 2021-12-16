Atgames Legends Gamer Mini has 100 licensed arcade/console games at $77 (Reg. $130)

GameStop is offering the Atgames Legends Gamer Mini for $77.34 shipped. Down from its $130 list price, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked in months. Atgames’ Legends Gamer Mini delivers a wireless controller top that connects to the included console for an all-in-one experience. The unit itself has 100 built-in licensed arcade and console games to enjoy as soon as it arrives. The Mini console top features an arcade-quality joystick as well as buttons for an authentic look and feel. However, it isn’t limited to just working with the Gamer Mini, as it can use Bluetooth or USB to connect it to a desktop, smartphone, and more. Head below for additional details and you can learn more about Atgames Legends gear in our previous coverage.

For a retro experience with your existing console, consider picking up one of 8bitdo’s unique controllers. There’s the NES-style controller for $30, Sega Genesis-style for $30, and the SNES-style for $45. Of course, these controllers don’t come with 100 built-in licensed arcade games, as you’ll have to supply those yourself. But, in the end, if you have a Nintendo Switch or desktop with emulators, a controller is all you need for a trip down nostalgia lane.

Speaking of nostalgia, did you see that we’re giving away a Nintendo N64 controller? This isn’t a controller for the classic system, instead, it’s a modern remake designed to work with the Switch for playing current-generation games. The giveaway closes tomorrow, so you’ll need to hurry to enter.

More on the Atgames Legends Gamer Mini:

The Legends Gamer Mini control top is a wireless, arcade control top that works with the included. Legends Gamer console and a variety of other devices. The Legends Gamer console plugs and plays on any TV for true big screen gaming and features 100 built-in licensed arcade and console games, as well as impressive streaming and connectivity capabilities. Features an arcade-quality joystick and eight action buttons for a premium play experience.

