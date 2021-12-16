Express Holiday Event takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals starting at $10

The Express Holiday Event offers up to 50% off sitewide and hundreds of styles starting at $10. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Slim Medium Wash Supersoft Jeans that are currently marked down to $59 and originally sold for $98. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and feature a medium wash that’s very on-trend. They can be dressed up or down and the tapered hem can be easily rolled for a fashionable look. This style was made to feel like your favorite sweatpants, so they will become a go-to in your wardrobe. Find the rest of our top picks from Express below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks of men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Nike’s latest flash sale that’s offering up to 50% off new markdowns.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!