Stackable coupons slash iClever’s Silent Wireless Keyboard and Mouse to $13.50 (Save 55%)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the iClever Silent Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $13.49 Prime shipped after an on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped and code FLLENTSM has been applied at checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $30, today’s deal slashes 55% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. iClever’s slim keyboard and mouse combo is a great way to refresh the appearance of an aging setup. This is exemplified by a low-profile scissor key design on the keyboard and a simplistic, yet ambidextrous mouse. Both peripherals feature a quiet design, which is perfect if you work around others or prefer to work in silence. The key layout is compatible with Windows or macOS and pairing is seamlessly carried out with an included USB dongle.

Quickly remove smudges from your screen and grime from peripherals when you reinvest today’s savings in a package of Endust Electronic Wipes at $5 Prime shipped. There are a 70 ready-to-use wipes in the package, which could be enough to last a year or more. These are versatile and can work on displays, smartphones, and much more.

While you’re at it, why not also consider grabbing Bostitch’s all-metal Swing Desk Lamp at $25.50? With a C-clamp design, this unit is ready to latch onto a desk, workbench, and so much more. We spotted this offer yesterday evening and it’s still up for grabs, making now a great time to cash in. Drop by our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides to discover more deals.

iClever Silent Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo features:

Fully compatible with Windows and Mac systems. Press fn+Q/W key to switch between Windows and Mac mode, no need to download additional drivers.

The advanced scissor switch quiet keys design and silent click mouse, Ergonomic design. It can reduce noise, let you enjoy comfortable and smooth typing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!