Intel’s powerful 8-core 16-thread i9-11900K falls to new low at $430 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Intel Core i9-11900K 8-core Desktop Processor for $429.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate these days of $500 or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked by at least $19. Though this is Intel’s previous-generation processor, the i9-11900K still packs plenty of power. You’ll find PCIe 4.0 support in tow as well as DDR4 RAM compatibility, ready to handle anything you throw at it. Be sure to take a look at our announcement coverage for a deeper dive, and for more information on how the 11900K performs, our hands-on review has all you need to know.

Of course, no computer build is complete without proper storage. That’s where the WD_BLACK SN750 SE comes in, with 250GB of NVMe storage for $40. With speeds of up to 3.6GB/s, this drive will make your system boot quickly and launch programs just as fast. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage for more details.

However, if you have a larger budget for storage, the WD_BLACK SN850 1TB NVMe SSD delivers 7GB/s speeds and is on sale at an all-time low of $145 today. For those who aren’t a fan of Intel processors, or need gaming performance without a GPU, check out the Ryzen 5 5600G that’s on sale for $230 as well.

More on the Intel i9-11900K:

16 MB of L3 cache rapidly retrieves the most used data available to improve system performance

14 nm design offers great efficiency for computing, delivers nimble processing with balanced cost, performance, and power

Built-in Intel UHD Graphics 750 controller for great graphics and visual quality

