Load up your Kindle reading list from $2 in today’s Amazon holiday sale (Up to 80% off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is loading up your Kindle reading list at up to 80% off. Much like our December 2021 Reading List, this is a great chance to score some new and exciting books to enjoy over the holiday season and beyond. With prices starting from just $2 and up to 80% in savings, you’ll find everything from romance novels and thrillers to nonfiction reads, biographies and memoirs, business titles, and more ready and waiting at the best prices out there. This sale will close out at midnight tonight so jump in now while the prices are right. Our top picks are listed below the fold.

Amazon holiday Kindle book sale:

Actual Kindle readers are still on sale for the holidays starting from $55, including the all-new Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition, right here. Just make sure you go scoop up your Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies while you’re at it.

More on The Dressmaker’s Gift:

A Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, and Amazon Charts bestseller. Paris, 1940. With the city occupied by the Nazis, three young seamstresses go about their normal lives as best they can. But all three are hiding secrets. War-scarred Mireille is fighting with the Resistance; Claire has been seduced by a German officer; and Vivienne’s involvement is something she can’t reveal to either of them.

