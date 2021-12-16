Have Amazon ship a new sofa to your door ahead of Christmas for $333.50 (Reg. $400+)

Amazon is offering the Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa for $333.54 shipped. Typically priced at $400 or higher, today’s deal takes $66 off and newly marks the of the lowest offer we have tracked since August. Anyone on the hunt for a new sofa won’t want to overlook this cost-conscious solution. It boasts thick and plush cushions across the seat and along the back. The entire thing spans 31.5 by 78.7 by 32.7 inches, which is on par for what you can expect with similar sofas. It’s touted as being a great solution for homes and offices alike. If your current sofa is in good shape, this provides an affordable way to upgrade and pay it forward by donating your existing couch to someone who needs it.

Today’s savings will go a long way when you reinvest a bit of it back into a can of Scotchgard at $10 Prime shipped. Spraying this onto your new sofa will prevent stains from setting in. After it’s been applied, liquids will roll off instead of soaking in. Scotchguard is odorless and dries clear, leaving you with all the benefits and no visual change.

If your space is running short on storage space, now is a great time to grab this 4-tier rolling cart at under $21. Unsurprisingly, this low price ushers in a new all-time low. Buyers will also be cashing in on 37% of savings. This deal is just one of many other home-friendly upgrades that can be found right here.

Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa features:

COMFORTABLE SOFA: Our button-tufted rolled-arm Grayson sofa has thick, plush seat cushions for the utmost in comfort and style. It’s perfect for lounging and relaxing with the family under a chenille throw.

BEAUTIFUL, TUFTED SOFA: This sofa’s meticulously hand-crafted tufted back and square faux wooden legs add to its timeless profile and classic American comfort. It will be a beautiful and complementary addition to your home or office space.

