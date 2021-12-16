Masterbuilt’s Smart Charcoal Griddle, Grill, and Smoker with meat probe now $549 ($148 off)

Walmart is now offering the Masterbuilt Gravity Series 800 Digital Charcoal Griddle, Grill, and Smoker for $549 shipped. Regularly $697 and going for as much as $700 elsewhere right now, this is $148 off the going rate, matching the lowest we have tracked at Amazon, and the best price we can find. While it might seem like an off-season discount, and for some folks it is, any avid grill master on your list will likely love to find this one on Christmas morning. This combo BBQ can grill, griddle, and smoke with onboard controls or using a smartphone over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Highlights include a built-in temperature gauge with meat probe, 800-square inches of cooking space, a folding stainless steel front shelf , and the ability to reach “700-degrees in 14 minutes.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Walmart customers. More details below.

The only thing you’ll need now is some new BBQ utensils to go with it like this 18-piece set from Mr. Bar-B-Q. Coming in at $34.50, you’re looking at stainless steel build quality with wooden handles inside of a hard-shell plastic carrying case. Even if you don’t splurge for the grill smoker combo above, this one would make for a solid gift this year.

Speaking of which, you’ll want to swing by our 2021 grilling gift guide for even more ideas. Patrick’s path to the perfect outdoor grilling setup starts from just $15 and is filled with some great options for folks looking to score the perfect present for the grilling aficionado on the list this year. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for even more discounted options for around the house.

More on the Masterbuilt Gravity Series 800 Digital Charcoal Grill:

With the Gravity Series 800 Digital Charcoal Grill + Smoker with Griddle by Masterbuilt, experience the power of GravityFed charcoal grilling with traditional grates or a full flat top griddle. Set the temperature on the digital control panel or your smart device and the DigitalFan maintains the desired cooking temperature. The charcoal hopper holds 10 pounds of lump charcoal or 16 pounds of briquettes for up to 10 hours of use and gravity ensures you have constant fuel to the fire. You can smoke, grill, sear, bake, roast and so much more.

