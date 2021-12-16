Microsoft’s i5-powered Surface Pro 7 packs USB-C and is down to a new low at $600

-
New low $600
Microsoft early holiday sale

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i5/8GB/128GB for $599.99 shipped. Also available direct. Down from its $900 list price and $700 going rate at Microsoft (though out of stock there), today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is made to deliver ample power while on-the-go for general computing tasks. It has a laptop-class Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage as well. With both USB-C and USB-A connectivity options, all-day battery, and Instant On, this tablet is perfect for portable work setups. Head below for more.

Given how much you’re saving today, we recommend picking up Anker’s 9-in-1 USB-C Dock for $150 on Amazon. While that might sound a bit expensive for a dock, it turns your Surface Pro 7 from a tablet to a desk-based computer with a single cable. Simply plug the USB-C cord from the dock to your Surface Pro 7 and immediately it’ll start charging, wake your displays, activate a mouse and keyboard, as well as give you additional access to other ports, like headphones, Gigabit Ethernet, and more.

For a more premium viewing experience on-the-go, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook offers a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED display. This portable laptop also has a built-in keyboard, i5 processor, and 256GB of storage. Right now, the Galaxy Chromebook is on sale for $599, which is a match of its all-time low that we’ve tracked.

More on the Surface Pro 7:

At your desk, on the couch, or out in the yard, Surface Pro 7 adapts to the way you work with laptop-to-tablet versatility. And now, it delivers more power than ever, with a laptop-class Intel® Core processor, all-day battery¹, Instant On, and improved graphics — plus more multitasking connections, including both USB-C® and USB-A ports.

