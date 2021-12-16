Orboot Earth AR smart kids’ globe hits Amazon low with holiday shipping: $34.50 (Reg. $55)

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, the official PlayShifu Amazon storefront is offering its popular Orboot Earth Interactive AR Globe For Kids at $34.35 shipped. Regularly $55, this is 38% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This unique STEM-based toy “takes your child on a journey around the Planet Earth” by allowing them to scan the globe with a companion app “to bring it alive.” It will provide contextual stories, music, “animal facts and voice interactions, world quizzes, globe puzzles, and challenges” for kids ages four to 10. It works with iOS and Android devices including all iPad Air and Pro models. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

More on the Orboot Earth Interactive AR Globe:

EARLY LEARNING GLOBE WITH AR: Orboot Earth world globe takes your child on a journey around the Planet Earth. Scan the globe with the companion app to bring it alive and explore the world in different modes inside the app. Full of visual storytelling, music, animal facts and voice interactions, world quizzes, globe puzzles and challenges for ages 4 to 10. (No borders and no names on Globe)

EDUCATIONAL FACTS IN THE ORBOOT APP: Explore 400+ highlights and 1000+ world facts across 6 categories in AR – animals, cultures, monuments, inventions, maps and cuisines of the world. Learn about the food chain and balance the ecosystem of your national park, go on scavenger hunts around the world, and take part in fun quizzes for every category

