PowerA Enhanced Switch gamepads land in time for the holidays at $19.50 + more from $16

Need an affordable wired Switch controller for couch co-op over the holidays? Amazon is now offering the PowerA Power-Up Mario Enhanced Wired Controller for Switch at $19.36 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28, this is a new Amazon all-time low on this design, one of the lowest priced models we can find right now, and a solid 31% discount. You’ll also find the Pikachu Electric Type at $19.95 — a new Amazon low — as well as several other designs, including the gorgeous Tom Nook model, starting from just over $20 as well. Features include two mappable buttons, anti-friction ring thumbsticks, a 3.5mm audio jack, 10-foot connection cable, and an official seal of approval from Nintendo. Head below for more PowerA deals from $16

More PowerA Switch holiday deals:

***Note: Everything listed below “arrives before Christmas,” outside of the Poke Ball Carrying Case.

Still looking to get a new OLED Switch console under the tree? There’s still time! Walmart and others have the latest model Nintendo console in-stock and ready to ship, ensuring you don’t ruin the big day by not scoring one in time. You’ll find all of the details on that right here. 

More ont he PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller:

Officially licensed by Nintendo, the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch combines beauty and performance. Program two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons on-the-fly quickly so you don’t miss a second of action, plug your headset into the 3.5mm audio jack for stereo sound and enjoy smooth thumbstick control thanks to a pair of embedded anti-friction rings.

