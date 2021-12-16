Create some stylish storage with this 4-tier rolling cart at under $21 (New low, Reg. $33)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4-Tier Slim Storage Cart for $20.78 Prime shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $33, today’s offer takes 37% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you have a space that could use a bit of portable storage, this 4-tier cart could be just the thing. It’s comprised of plastic shelves that are upheld by a metal frame. Four casters along the bottom allow it to be easily moved from one place to another. This unit is ready to add some stylish storage to just about any space. Measurements span 15.7 by 8.7 by 33.9 inches and the entire unit is ready to support 44 pounds of total weight.

If you’re primarily after a way to quickly get garbage out of the way, perhaps you’d be better served by this set of mDesign Round Trash Cans at under $18 Prime shipped. You’ll spend less and will have not one, but two trash cans to use. Each unit has a 1.3-gallon capacity and includes a bamboo lid to cover the contents when it’s not in use.

For those of you that are planning to use the cart above to store cleaning supplies, you may want to kick things off with a 48-pack of Amazon Basics microfiber cleaning cloths at $20. We spotted this markdown yesterday and it actually ushers in the second-best price we have tracked. These are incredibly versatile and worth having around the house.

Songmics 4-Tier Slim Storage Cart features:

Put Every Inch to Work: Yearning for more storage in your kitchen or bathroom? Check if you have narrow gaps beside the refrigerator or sink. At 8.7″ wide, this slim slide-out storage cart easily turns narrow gaps into useful storage

Roll In and Out: Pull it out for easy access to what you need, push it in the gap when not in use to save space, or wheel it from the kitchen to living room to serve snacks and drinks when friends get together for a movie night

