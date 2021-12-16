This steamer is a must-have to keep your holiday and new year’s outfit on point at $21 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Hilife Direct (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Handheld 700W Garment Steamer for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 or more over the last year, this is the best price we have tracked since January, at least 30% off the going rate, and the best we can find. Everyone should have one of these laying around if you ask me, and it is an economical way to make sure your new year’s outfit and work clothes are on point. The 240ml tank provides up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming alongside the 9-foot power cord and the ability to also help out with wrinkled curtains and more. Head below for additional details.

More on the Hilife Garment Steamer:

240ML capacity, lasts for 15 minutes of continuous steaming to emit wrinkled busting perfectly

700W Steamer produces Soft and long-lasting steam; 9ft Power Cord, never worry about operating steamer remotely

Not only a steamer for clothes, but a smart assistant for healthy living

Portable Garment Steamer; Light Weight makes it an ideal life companion

