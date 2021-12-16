Swiss+Tech’s 5-in-1 Knife Multi-Tool undercuts the rest at $6.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Swiss+Tech 5-in-1 Knife Multi-Tool for $6.63 Prime shipped once the on-page $0.79 coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for closer to $9.50, today’s deal takes 30% off and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Upgrade your everyday carry with this unique and affordable offering from Swiss+Tech. While it may look like just a simple pocket knife, there are some extra functions that push it into the multi-tool arena. In addition to a 2.6-inch blade, you’ll also have three flat wrenches that fit 7mm, 8mm and 10mm hex-shaped nuts and bolts. A lanyard hole makes it easy “to latch onto straps, belts, hooks, belt loops, and more.”

Truth be told, it’s pretty difficult to undercut the price above. That being said, you could grab the Nite Ize DoohicKey 5-in-1 Multi-Tool for under $4 Prime shipped. While it forfeits a the larger blade in the lead deal, you’ll still have Phillips and slotted screwdriver tips, a scoring point, serrated edge, bottle opener, and an integrated carabiner clip at your disposal.

And if you’re a person that thoroughly enjoys knocking out projects, you may also want to have a look at today’s offer on four LED headlamps at $15 Prime shipped. Your first batch of batteries are included and each headlamp will be able to cast 200 lumens of light for up to 90 hours before you’ll need to swap them out.

Swiss+Tech 5-in-1 Knife Multi-Tool features:

Constructed of black stainless steel for corrosion-resistant use

Ideal multi-tool to have on the job, around the home, on the road and for recreational purposes

Easy to carry along using the self-locking mechanism, or the lanyard hole to latch onto straps, belts, hooks, belt loops and more

