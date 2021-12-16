Get some $10.50 TeeTurtle reversible plushies under the tree at below Black Friday pricing

Amazon is now offering a range of those popular TeeTurtle Original Reversible Plushies for $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is the same 30% off we tracked at the top of the month, about $0.50 below the Black Friday price, and the lowest we can find on the best-selling plushie. After taking “TikTok by storm,” this is a great chance to score one of the more popular plushies out there at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. Colorway options are slightly more limited this time around but they are still shipping in time for Christmas. The novel reversible design features a mean face on one side and a cute happy smile on the other to display your mood to the family or your audience. More deals and details below.

If the hype surround the TeeTurtles plushies aren’t of interest to you, take the classic route. Amazon’s under $10 GUND section is filled with adorable designs and collectibles that make for wonderful stocking stuffers an add-on gifts. Just make sure you dive in soon before shipping starts to slip passed the big day.

Or forget all of that and go big. The life-size Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian has to be one of the most epic options out there and we just went hands-on with it to give you a better idea of what you’re in for here. The short form version is that it’s amazing and you should just grab one right now.

More on TeeTurtles:

This award-winning, #1 best-selling plushie has taken TikTok by storm! Your favorite creators have it, and now you can too!

“The reversible mood octopus is pretty much a 2021 Beanie Baby” – The Today Show

Show your mood without saying a word! Whether you’re having a great day or everything is terrible, the Octopus Plushie can show your friends and family how you’re feeling. Simply flip the plushie to its happy face or its angry face.

