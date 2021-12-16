Tackle projects day and night with four LED headlamps at $15 Prime shipped (46% off)

Vont (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its LED Headlamps for $14.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $5 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $28, today’s offer takes just over 46% off and comes within $1 of the all-time low. For further clarity, this works out to just $3.75 per headlamp. These headlamps are ready to cast 200 lumens of light and illuminate dimly-lit projects, late-night walks, bike rides, and the list goes on. Each unit is powered by three included AAA batteries which will keep it running for up to 90 hours. The LEDs can shine white or red and there’s also a flashing SOS mode.

While you’re at it, why not also grab one of Gorilla Grip’s 3-Slot Tool Organizers at $6 Prime shipped? It’ll help you streamline your laundry room, garage, or an entirely different space. Once affixed to the wall it’s able to hold up to 36 pounds of weight across three slots and four integrated hooks.

Keep the ball rolling when you peruse today’s selection of DEWALT tool discounts priced from $98. All of these offers are available at Amazon and pave the way for up to 30% in savings. For even more discounts like this, swing by our tools guide.

Vont LED Headlamp features:

Featuring super bright Proprietary VLEDS that can vividly light up your immediate vicinity, even in total darkness. Unbeatable battery life of up to 90 hours (2X of our competitors’). Easily light up an entire tent, road or even a mountain. (Batteries are included for your convenience)

Easy, quick and single button press to toggle through 7 light modes. Low/Medium/High/Strobe (Main Light) and Low/SOS/Strobe (Side Lights). Efficiently use only the light you need.

