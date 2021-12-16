WD_BLACK’s impressive SN850 1TB NVMe SSD delivers 7GB/s speeds at $145 (New low)

Amazon is offering the WD_BLACK SN850 1TB NVMe Solid-State Drive for $144.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Also at Newegg with the code SSDERT88. For comparison, it normally goes for closer to $165 these days with this discount marking a new all-time low, beating our previous mention by $5. Leveraging PCIe 4.0 technology, this NVMe SSD is a solid choice for high-end gaming and content creation computers. With the ability to deliver read speeds of up to 7GB/s and write as fast as 5.3GB/s, this drive is ideal for those who work with 4K, 6K, or 8K video files, edit large Photoshop artboards, or play games at ultra-high-resolution. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

If you don’t have the ability to use PCIe 4.0 in your desktop, then today’s deal just won’t work for you. Instead, we recommend checking out the WD Blue SN550 1TB NVMe SSD, which can be picked up for $84 at Amazon right now. Sure, it has a slower speed of 2.4GB/s instead of 7GB/s, but that’s still nearly five times faster than traditional SATA SSDs and around 24 times faster than what older spinning hard drives delivered.

Ready to build your next PC? Well, AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600G is on sale for $230 right now. While it can’t leverage PCIe 4.0, you’ll find integrated graphics that can actually handle gaming without a dedicated GPU as we found in our hands-on review. However, you won’t want to miss out on our PC gaming guide for all the other ways you can save on desktop gear.

More on the WD_BLACK SN850 SSD:

Next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology optimized for top-tier gaming (not intended for NAS or server environments)

Irrationally fast read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s (1TB model) and up to 1,000,000 IOPS (1TB and 2TB models)

Up to 2TB capacity to hold your favorite battle-ready games

