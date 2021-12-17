Armen’s Daphne Desk Chair gives your office some mid-century flair at $89 (Reg. $120+)

Amazon is offering the Armen Living Daphne Office Chair for $89 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this chair has been selling for $120 or higher at Amazon lately. It’s currently on sale at Kohl’s for $135 and listed for $158 at Lowe’s and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If your office is looking a drab these days, this office chair is ready to freshen things up. It sports a mid-century modern look thanks to a curved-wood seat that’s paired with faux black leather. The chair is upheld by a stainless steel base with five casters that aim to make it easy to glide around your office.

Spend considerably less when you go with BestOffice’s $36 desk chair. While it may not offer up a mid-century aesthetic, it’s still a solid option for refreshing whatever your current seat may be. A standard appearance should allow it to blend well in most spaces.

You can also add a bit of stylish lighting to your office or another space with Bostitch’s all-metal Swing Arm Lamp at $25.50. We spotted this deal a couple days ago and it’s still live. This offer ushers in the lowest price we’ve tracked since August, making this a great time to strike. Swing by our home goods guide to find even more deals.

Armen Living Daphne Office Chair features:

Mid-century modern and contemporary but can blend into any design providing an inviting centerpiece for your guests

Chrome and solid walnut wood finish for durability and longevity

Full 360 swivel and adjustable height

