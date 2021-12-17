Armen’s Daphne Desk Chair gives your office some mid-century flair at $89 (Reg. $120+)

Amazon is offering the Armen Living Daphne Office Chair for $89 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this chair has been selling for $120 or higher at Amazon lately. It’s currently on sale at Kohl’s for $135 and listed for $158 at Lowe’s and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If your office is looking a drab these days, this office chair is ready to freshen things up. It sports a mid-century modern look thanks to a curved-wood seat that’s paired with faux black leather. The chair is upheld by a stainless steel base with five casters that aim to make it easy to glide around your office.
Spend considerably less when you go with BestOffice’s $36 desk chair. While it may not offer up a mid-century aesthetic, it’s still a solid option for refreshing whatever your current seat may be. A standard appearance should allow it to blend well in most spaces.
You can also add a bit of stylish lighting to your office or another space with Bostitch’s all-metal Swing Arm Lamp at $25.50. We spotted this deal a couple days ago and it’s still live. This offer ushers in the lowest price we’ve tracked since August, making this a great time to strike. Swing by our home goods guide to find even more deals.
Armen Living Daphne Office Chair features:
- Mid-century modern and contemporary but can blend into any design providing an inviting centerpiece for your guests
- Chrome and solid walnut wood finish for durability and longevity
- Full 360 swivel and adjustable height
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!