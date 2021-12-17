Creality’s CR-10 Smart 3D printer has Wi-Fi, auto-leveling bed, more for $400 ($540 value)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the Creality CR-10 Smart 3D Printer for $399.99 shipped with a bonus $40 Newegg gift card included with the order. Down from its $499 going rate at Amazon and $479 sale direct, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen outside of a drop to $299 at the end of October. This 3D printer features both Wi-Fi and Ethernet network connections so you can easily slide 3D models, remote control your printer, and even start a project from anywhere through the Creality Cloud app on your smartphone. On top of that, the CR-10 Smart uses an automatic leveling system, meaning you won’t have to manually adjust the table in order to print. The CR-10 Smart also has an expanded print size of 11.81- by 11.81- by 15.75-inches, which is larger than other printers in this class. Head below for more.
With just a fraction of your savings, we’d recommend you grab some additional filament. This 1KG roll is available on Amazon for $25, making now a great time to buy some extra. It’s black in color and comes on a spool that’s easy to have your machine automatically unroll as it needs more.
Not sure where to get started when it comes to 3D printing? Simon has a handy guide where he shows what software to use, some beginner printing advice, and more. You can see all of Simon’s tips right here, so be sure to give that a look after picking up your new 3D printer in today’s lead deal.
More on the Creality CR-10 Smart 3D Printer:
- CR-10 Smart supports both WIFI & RJ45 wired network connection. With the Creality Cloud APP, you can easily slice 3D models, remote control your printers, and print an object whenever and wherever with your phone.
- The CR-10 Smart is equipped with the V2.0 upgraded automatic leveling system. After your first automatic leveling, you can start printing immediately, no more manual tedious leveling work.
- Auto feeding and retreating filament: CR-10 Smart will auto shutdown after the model is completed to save power and effort. And it also supports auto feeding and retreating filament which makes the process easier.
