Creality’s CR-10 Smart 3D printer has Wi-Fi, auto-leveling bed, more for $400 ($540 value)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the Creality CR-10 Smart 3D Printer for $399.99 shipped with a bonus $40 Newegg gift card included with the order. Down from its $499 going rate at Amazon and $479 sale direct, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen outside of a drop to $299 at the end of October. This 3D printer features both Wi-Fi and Ethernet network connections so you can easily slide 3D models, remote control your printer, and even start a project from anywhere through the Creality Cloud app on your smartphone. On top of that, the CR-10 Smart uses an automatic leveling system, meaning you won’t have to manually adjust the table in order to print. The CR-10 Smart also has an expanded print size of 11.81- by 11.81- by 15.75-inches, which is larger than other printers in this class. Head below for more.

With just a fraction of your savings, we’d recommend you grab some additional filament. This 1KG roll is available on Amazon for $25, making now a great time to buy some extra. It’s black in color and comes on a spool that’s easy to have your machine automatically unroll as it needs more.

Not sure where to get started when it comes to 3D printing? Simon has a handy guide where he shows what software to use, some beginner printing advice, and more. You can see all of Simon’s tips right here, so be sure to give that a look after picking up your new 3D printer in today’s lead deal.

More on the Creality CR-10 Smart 3D Printer:

CR-10 Smart supports both WIFI & RJ45 wired network connection. With the Creality Cloud APP, you can easily slice 3D models, remote control your printers, and print an object whenever and wherever with your phone.

The CR-10 Smart is equipped with the V2.0 upgraded automatic leveling system. After your first automatic leveling, you can start printing immediately, no more manual tedious leveling work.

Auto feeding and retreating filament: CR-10 Smart will auto shutdown after the model is completed to save power and effort. And it also supports auto feeding and retreating filament which makes the process easier.

