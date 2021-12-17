Everyone wins a Lamborghini with this sweepstake from MrBeast, enter now for $35

Ever dreamed of owning a Lamborghini? Well sometimes, dreams do come true. Everyone Gets a Car is a sweepstake from MrBeast and MSCHF, where everyone who enters will get a Lamborghini — the only question is, what size will it be? Enter today for $35 to find out!

Even if you don’t subscribe to MrBeast on YouTube, you might have seen his videos. His real-world version of Squid Game recently went viral, and he is well known for running expensive stunts — like racing Lamborghinis to win one.

Of course, not everyone could be involved in that video. But with these sweepstakes, you get a slice of the same excitement.

MrBeast has teamed up with the street art collective, MSCHF, to give you the chance to win a Lambo. If you enter, you are guaranteed to receive the base prize: a 1/64 die-cast collectible toy Lambo. With a little luck, you could win something much bigger.

For instance, you could grab one of 2,500 remote-controlled Lambos or one of 250 battery-powered rideable kids’ Lamborghinis. Taking either of these scale models for a drive around your backyard is immense fun.

But the ultimate prize is winning one of four pre-owned Lamborghini Gallardos (worth $100,000) or a pre-owned Lamborghini Aventador Coupé (worth $250,000).

If you fancy putting one of these beauties in your garage, enter today for just $35.

Want more chances to win? You can grab a three-pack for $99 (Reg. $105), get a five-pack for $158 (Reg. $175), or ten entries for only $289.99 (Reg. $350).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!