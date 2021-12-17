Have some gamers and streamers on your list? Amazon has $50 Twitch gift cards for $40 today

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is dishing up $50 Twitch gift cards for $40 with free email delivery. Now joining the rest of our holiday gift card deals, if you have a gamer or someone who spends all of their time on the internet at the holiday dinner, and you don’t know what to get for them, this is probably it. Whether it’s gaming, sports, music, or about a million other things, Twitch gift cards are a pretty universal gift option and you might as well save 20% while you’re at it. “Twitch is where millions of people come together live every day to chat, interact, and make their own entertainment together.” More details below.

The gift card deals don’t stop there though. If the Twitch option above isn’t going to work for you, you’ll find up to 20% off everything from Domino’s Pizza and Jiffy Lube to more rare options including Nordstrom Rack, Lululemon, Ulta, GameStop, Dave & Busters, and more ready and waiting in our holiday gift card roundup.

Now, if you do have a gamer or streamer on your list, you’ll want to swing by our games/apps deal hub and check out this ongoing holiday offer on Elgato’s Cam Link 4K that upgrades your Twitch stream and Zoom calls for under $100. Now sitting at the first major price drop since the summer, this is a great time to pick one up and you can get all of the details right here.

More details on Twitch gift cards:

Use of this gift card constitutes acceptance of the following terms and conditions: This card may be redeemed only on Twitch.tv, only by persons age 13 and up, and only for goods and services offered by Twitch or for goods sold on Twitch.tv or its applications. This card cannot be returned, refunded, resold or redeemed for cash, except where required by applicable law. This card cannot be used to buy other gift cards.

