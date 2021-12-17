Govee’s smart hygrometer logs humidity and temp data every two seconds: $12 (Save 20%)

The official Govee storefront at Amazon is offering its Smart Bluetooth Hygrometer for $11.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, you’d usually pay $15, leaving you with 20% in savings while coming within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Keep tabs on the temperature and humidity of a given space with Govee’s Bluetooth Hygrometer. It has a 262-foot range that allows you to quickly retrieve metrics from pretty much anywhere in your home. Data is logged every two seconds and stored for 20 days, allowing you to view changes on a graph. Using the Govee Home app, users are also able to export data to a CSV file.

If you can live without the smart functionality mentioned above, you can opt for these standard hygrometers at $10 Prime shipped. You’ll get two and each wield an integrated display so you can easily read real-time measurements. Bear in mind that you will not be able to view longterm statistics from your phone.

Curious what other products Govee has rolled out lately? If so, our guide is a great place to start. We covered its large Smart Air Purifier earlier this month and it is still on sale at $60 off. The launch promotion initially offered a $50 discount, but later on was increased and has remained there ever since.

Govee Smart Bluetooth Hygrometer features:

Smart App Control: Easily monitor temperature and humidity in real-time on the app. 262ft connecting distance (no obstacles) allows you to quickly get data remotely from anywhere in your home. (Not WiFi Version)

Accuracy: With a built-in Swiss-made sensor, the temperature is accurate to ±0.54°F and humidity is ±3%RH. Enjoy precise data from the hygrometer thermometer every 2 seconds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!