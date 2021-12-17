Intel’s 8-core 16-thread i7-11700KF sees first discount to $320 (New low, save $80)

Amazon is offering the Intel Core i7-11700KF 8-core Desktop Processor at $319.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $400, today’s deal marks the first major price drop that we’ve tracked on this high-end desktop processor, and consequently, a new all-time low. Ready to deliver eight cores and 16 threads of processing power, the i7-11700KF also sports an unlocked clock multiplier, meaning it can be overclocked to reach faster speeds. You’ll also find PCIe 4.0 compatibility in tow for blazing-fast storage support. On top of all that, the i7-11700KF makes a fantastic CPU choice for both gaming and content creation thanks to its stock 5GHz clock speed. Note: Shipping is delayed by about two weeks and it could arrive in January. Learn more in our announcement coverage then head below for additional details.

On a tighter budget? Well, the Intel Core i5-10400 6-core 12-thread CPU is available on Amazon for $157. That’s right, you can pick up a six core 12 thread processor for just $157. The i5-10400 doesn’t have PCIe 4.0 support, but you’ll find ample power for gaming and lightweight content creation with ease.

Need more power? Consider the Intel i9-11900K that’s on sale for an all-time low of $430 at Amazon. Or, for a GPU-less system, there’s the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G discounted to just $230, with the ability to game at 100FPS all by itself. After checking out those processors, be sure to swing by our best PC gaming deals guide for other great ways to save.

More on the Intel i7-11700KF:

11th Gen Intel Core i7-11700KF unlocked desktop processor, without processor graphics. Featuring Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 and PCIe Gen 4.0 support, unlocked 11th Gen Intel Core desktop processors are optimized for enthusiast gamers and serious creators and help deliver high performance overclocking for an added boost. Discrete graphics required. Thermal solution NOT included in the box. Compatible with 500 series & select 400 series chipset based motherboards. Refer to motherboard vendor for compatibility details. 125W.

