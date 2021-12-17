Score 1-year magazine gifts that keep on giving + FREE holiday eCard from $5 (Up to 90% off)

DiscountMags has now kicked off The Season’s Most Gifted magazine sale filled with notable pricing on many of the most popular magazine titles. This is a great way to score some gifts that keep on giving all year as well as for folks you might not get to see in person this year. Everything ships completely free with no sales tax and you can include a free e-gift card with delivery on Christmas Day (or whenever you want). You’ll find titles for the foodie on your list as well as fitness magazines, business-class reads, fashion forward publications, and much more on tap here at up to 90% off. Head below for more details.

Weekend holiday magazine gift sale:

The Season’s Most Gifted magazine sale features everything from Bon Appetit and Taste of Home to Men’s and Women’s Health, GQ, Reader’s Digest, Time magazine, Better Homes and Gardens, The New Yorker, Sports Illustrated, and more.

But one standout here would have to be National Geographic magazine at $18.75 per year with free shipping. Use the pull down menu to choose whether it’s a new subscription, existing renewal, or for a gift. Regularly $39 per year at Amazon where 6-month subscriptions are going for $20, you can now lock-in a full year for under $19 at DiscountMags. This one looks brilliant on the coffee table every month and is filled with amazing photography and details about the natural world around us (details below).

Browse through the rest of this weekend’s holiday DiscountMags sale right here for even more easy gift deals at up to 90% off.

Just make sure you don’t forget about your Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies amongst all of the festivities and be sure to browse through our December 2021 Reading List for some fresh new ideas.

More on National Geographic:

National Geographic, the flagship magazine of the National Geographic Society, chronicles exploration and adventure, as well as changes that impact life on Earth. Editorial coverage encompasses people and places of the world, with an emphasis on human involvement in a changing universe. Major topics include culture, nature, geography, ecology, science and technology.

