Old Navy takes 50% off all jeans + up to 60% off sitewide with deals from just $9

Today only, Old Navy is currently offering 50% off all jeans. Plus, save up to 60% off sitewide with styles starting at just $9. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $25 or more with code FREESHIP at checkout. The men’s Straight 360-Degree Stretch Performance Jeans are a standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $25, which is 50% off the original rate. The stretch material promotes all-day comfort and the straight leg is highly flattering. The quick-drying fabric is highly-breathable as well and can be worn throughout any season. Be sure to find additional deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Original Taper Non-Stretch Jeans $27 (Orig. $55)
- Straight 360-Degree Stretch Performance Jeans $25 (Orig. $50)
- Skinny Built-In Flex Jeans $22 (Orig. $45)
- Relaxed Slim Taper Built-In Flex Jeans $20 (Orig. $40)
- Boot-Cut Built-In Flex Jeans $20 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- High-Waisted O.G. Straight Ripped Cut-Off Jeans $25 (Orig. $50)
- Mid-Rise Dark-Wash Boyfriend Jeans $17 (Orig. $35)
- Rockstar 360° Stretch Ripped Super Skinny Jeggings $22 (Orig. $45)
- Transitional Brushed-Twill Shacket $49 (Orig. $70)
- Straight Built-In Warm Dark-Wash Jean Overalls $30 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
