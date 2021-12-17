Under $10 Prime shipped delivers this 32.8-foot RGB LED strip light set by Christmas (30% off)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the OxyLED 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip Lights for $9.79 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $14, today’s deal does in fact take 30% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked on this set. If you want to overhaul the look of one or several different rooms, this kit should do the trick. It affordably delivers two 16.4-foot strands of RGB strip lights that can be connected together to span a total length of just under 33 feet. These can sense music and change lighting while keeping up with the beat.

Take a different path when you grab this Star Wars Darth Vader LED Night Light instead. It can be had for $6 Prime shipped and is a great way to sprinkle a bit of fun into your space. A dusk-to-dawn sensor automatically toggles this unit on at night when it will emit a soft red light within the helmet and up the wall.

If you are on the hunt for a colorful lighting solution that works with HomeKit, check out these Nanoleaf Shapes bundles starting from $239. Depending on which option you go with, up to $121 in savings can be yours. For more smart home deals, be sure to stop by our full-blown guide.

16 COLORS & 8 MODES: Enjoy the visual feast that belongs to you! Designed with 16 colors and 8 modes (7 auto modes and one music mode), the Dimmable LED Strip Light enables you to choose your favorite color and mode by adjusting the brightness and speed.

MUSIC SENSING MODE: What a wonderful Christmas lights and stunning music sensing mode! Turn on the music when your party begins and then you will see the light change colors with the music beating to create a wonderful party time for you.

