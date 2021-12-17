Gift a Theragun Mini massage gun at the all-time low of $101 (Save 50%)

Macy’s is currently offering the Theragun Mini Percussive Device for $101.14 shipped with the price droping at checkout. Normally fetching $199, like you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer marks a new all-time low at 50% off and $73 under our Black Friday mention. Delivering a compact way to supplement your pre- or post-workout regimen with some deep tissue muscle treatments, the Theragun mini packs a portable design that can live in your gym bag and more. Its handheld design sports an adjustable motor that can run for up to 150 minutes per charge.

If you need the full experience, we’re tracking a Black Friday-worthy discount on the flagship Theragun Elite. Right now at Amazon, you’ll find it marked down to $299 from the usual $399 going rate to match the best price of the year. This one packs a higher-end design with interchangeable massage heads as well as an OLED screen and 300-minute runtime. It’ll deliver much of the same muscle treatment, just with smartphone integration and more.

Those who care more about making sure they get the most out of a workout in the first place should also check out these ongoing Apple Watch Series 7 discounts. With $50 in savings across several models, you’re looking at new all-time lows starting at $349, with delivery still expected by Christmas on select styles.

Theragun Mini features:

The Theragun mini is your pocket-sized partner, giving you Theragun quality muscle treatment with unparalleled portability. Compact but powerful, Theragun mini is the most agile massage device that goes wherever you do. The Theragun is used by physical therapists, trainers, chiropractors, celebrities, athletes, and over 250 professional sports teams worldwide.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!