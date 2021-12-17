Snag UGREEN’s 6-in-1 4K 60Hz USB-C Hub at under $21, more from $14 (Up to 31% off)

The official UGREEN storefront at Amazon is offering its 6-in-1 4K 60Hz USB-C Hub for $20.79 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $30, today’s offer takes 31% off and comes within $3 of the all-time low. If you own a laptop that relies solely on USB-C, this hub is ready to convert one port into six and provide you with several other types of I/O. An integrated HDMI port paves the way for 4K HDMI connections, but you’ll also benefit from three USB 3.0 inputs and micro/SD card slots. This hub is compatible with MacBooks, PCs, Chromebooks, and more. Continue reading to find more UGREEN discounts priced as low as $14.

And if you’re in need of a new keyboard and mouse, yesterday’s notable find is still ripe for the picking. In case you missed it, this offer stacks a couple of coupons to take iClever’s Silent Wireless Keyboard and Mouse down to $13.50. This is just one of the many other discounts that can currently be found in our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides. Oh, and there are other UGREEN deals in our Smartphone Accessories roundup.

UGREEN 6-in-1 4K 60Hz USB-C Hub features:

6 in 1 Hub: UGREEN USB C Adapter equips with a 4K@60Hz HDMI Output, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, and a microSD/SD card reader, giving you an incredible range of functions—all from a single USB-C port.

Crystal-clear 4K@60Hz Output: USB C hub highly supports 4K@60Hz resolution when connecting 4K monitor. You can directly stream your screens to HDTV, monitor, or projector easily for a cinema-like visual feast.

