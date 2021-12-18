Less than $7 scores a 50-pack of Amazon 11-inch Ball Bungee Cords (31% off)

Amazon is offering the 50-pack of its Amazon Basics 11-inch Ball Bungee Cords for $6.84 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $10 or higher, todays deal takes a least 31% off and comes within $1 of the all-time low across all colorways. To further clarify the value here, buyers will get these for less than $0.14 each. Nearly all of us have some cords, hoses, and similar items lying around that can get unwieldy when they aren’t tamed. These 11-inch bungee cords are here to save the day though. For less than $10 you’ll be able to secure and tidy up 50 items. Each cord is comprised of natural rubber and polypropylene, allowing them to be stretched by up to twice their length.

While you’re at it, why not put today’s savings to work when grabbing this magnetic wristband? You can snatch it up for just $9 Prime shipped and with it you’ll be ready to keep screws and many other metal objects within reach. It’s touted as being powerful enough to hold everything from nails to screws, bits, nuts, bolts, and much more.

Keep the workshop upgrades coming when you also grab one of Bosch’s 30-foot Self-Leveling Laser Levels at under $40. This offer is currently available at both Amazon and Home Depot, leaving you with a backup location to grab it from if stock runs out at one of the retailers. Buyers will cash in on 33% of savings.

Amazon Basics 11-inch Ball Bungee Cords features:

11 inch bungee cords for securing and tethering in outdoor areas; 2-pack

Ideal for trailers, roof racks, camping, vehicles, tarping, and more

Durably constructed with natural rubber and polypropylene

Heavy duty ball closures allow users to secure items easily

Stretches up to 200%; 5mm width

