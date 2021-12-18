Perfection awaits with Bosch’s 30-foot Self-Leveling Laser Level at under $40 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 30-foot Self-Leveling Red Laser Level (GLL30) for $39.88 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. For comparison, today’s offer takes $20 off what you’d spend at retailers like Lowe’s and comes within $2 of the all-time low. If you’re like me, ensuring a project ends up level is one of your biggest priorities. Thankfully, Bosch has folks like us covered with this affordable laser-based solution. It emits two red laser lines that shine both vertically and horizontally. Best of all, it’s able to create clear lines that span up to 30 feet.

For those of you that would prefer something more traditional, consider the DOWELL 9-inch Magnetic Torpedo Level at $7 Prime shipped. It features three different bubbles that allow you to accurately dial things in at 0-, 45-, and 90-degree angles. A compact size makes this an easy tool to carry around your job site.

Keep the ball rolling when you also cash in on DEWALT’s 1/4-inch Mechanics Tool Set at $25. This kit comes with a total of 50 pieces, providing plenty of options for typical jobs and beyond. A tough case is included, helping keep everything organized and in great shape for years to come. Drop by our tools guide to see what else may catch your eye.

This laser features a cross-line mode, projecting 2 very bright laser lines, making a Cross Line projection for an array of level and align uses; for install or bathroom remodel

Ideal for homeowners and small remodeling jobs such as hanging pictures or installing shelves as an entry-level, easy-to-use tool, wherever leveling or alignment is needed

This convenient laser’s smart pendulum system allows it to self level while also indicating out of level condition to help ensure correctness; it locks when in transit so it’s secure

