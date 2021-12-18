Keep your grill safe this winter with a waterproof cover for $27 on Amazon (Reg. $40)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, WebDealsDirect (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Grillman 58-inch Grill Cover for $26.99 shipped. Down from its $40 normal going rate for the past year or so, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen in 2021. Designed for up to 5-burner grills, this cover offers a “secure fit” and is “wind-resistant” so you don’t have to worry about it blowing away on a stormy day. The waterproof design ensures your grill stays safe from the elements year around, as well. Head below for more.

Use your savings to pick up the ThermoPro Instant Read Thermometer for $15 at Amazon. While it’s $2 more than what you’re saving above, it’s well worth it to add this to your grilling kit. I picked up this very model several months ago and it’s served me well since, making it easy for me to know exactly when a meal is done cooking.

For other ways to perfect your grilling setup, my gift guide takes you step by step through the process of picking up the gear I recommend. Ranging from Traeger pellet grills (and why they’re special) to other thermometers, gloves, smokers, and more, we break it all down for you to easily browse through.

More on the Grillman Grill Cover:

Secure Fit and Wind Resistant. Never worry about your grill cover blowing away in strong winds thanks to the attached fabric hook and loop straps that can be tightened for a perfect fit. Our cover design is uniquely fitted with convenient side straps to guarantee tightness for extreme outdoor conditions.

Easy to clean. Waterproof design means cleaning your Grillman Grill Cover is as easy as spraying with water and sun-drying. The Grillman Grill Cover will look good and protect your bbq grill or gas grill for years to come!

Regardless of what you’re looking for, we have you covered: cover for gas grill, weber grill, charbroil grill, or weber gas grill, weber grill covers, weber genesis grill cover, charbroil grill cover, gas grill covers, weber spirit grill cover.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!