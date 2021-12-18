Razor’s aluminum kick scooter could be your last-minute gift at under $16 (Reg. $30+)

Amazon is offering the Razor A Kick Scooter for $15.84 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically price at $30 or higher, today’s offer takes a minimum of 47% off and comes within $2 of the Amazon low across all colorways. This highly-affordable kick scooter from Razor features an aluminum construction that is both lightweight and durable. It sports a foldable design that makes it easy to transport. A rear-fender brake makes it a cinch to stop at a moment’s notice. With Christmas just one week away, this could serve as a great last-minute gift that won’t break the bank.

Today’s savings almost entirely cover the cost of Schwinn’s Kids Helmet at under $16. This offering comes in a unique jungle colorway that many kids are bound to love. Pairing this with the purchase above will provide peace of mind while also keeping overall cost in check.

Another fun gift to consider is this talking Baby Yoda plush at $15.50 Prime shipped. Like the lead deal above, it’s still slated to arrive ahead of Christmas. Curious what other discounts like this are currently available? If so, be sure to swing by our toys and hobbies guide to see everything we have come across lately.

Razor A Kick Scooter features:

Top quality aluminum construction of the Razor A kick scooter is lightweight yet durable

Features our original folding mechanism for quick and easy carry, transport and storage between rides

Easy-adjust handlebars can be set to the perfect ride height

Additional features include rear-fender brake and urethane wheels

