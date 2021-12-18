Read Master Chief’s origin story on Kindle in Halo: The Fall of Reach for $2, more from $1

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering Kindle SciFi eBooks priced at $5 or less. Our favorite book available is Halo: The Fall of Reach at $1.99. For comparison, this title normally goes for $13 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. On the heels of the Halo Infinite release, this eBook is great for the Master Chief fan in your life. If you’ve ever wanted to learn about Master Chief’s origin story, this is for you. It takes a look at his “legendary, unstoppable heroism” as he leads the resistance to help prevent humanity’s possible extinction. Head below for more top picks.

Don’t forget that Apple recently launched a $10 Spider-Man movie sale to celebrate the No Way Home launch this week. On top of that, there’s also the $1 HD rental and more. After that, you won’t want to miss on magazine deals and more in our media guide.

The twenty-sixth century. Humanity has expanded beyond Earth’s system to hundreds of planets that colonists now call home. But the United Earth Government and the United Nations Space Command is struggling to control this vast empire. After exhausting all strategies to keep seething colonial insurrections from exploding into a full-blown interplanetary civil war, the UNSC has one last hope. At the Office of Naval Intelligence, Dr. Catherine Halsey has been hard at work on a top-secret program that could bring an end to the conflict…and it starts with seventy-five children, among them a six-year-old boy named John. And Halsey could never guess that this child will eventually become the final hope against an even greater peril engulfing the galaxy—the inexorable confrontation with a theocratic military alliance of alien races known as the Covenant.

