These ‘never-leak’ air mattresses come with built-in pumps for Christmas guests from $53

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Andromache (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the EnerPlex Never-Leak Air Mattress with built-in pump priced from $53 shipped. Our favorite is the Queen Size at $63.99, which is down from its normal $100 going rate. Today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen in years. If you have family coming over for the holidays, then be sure you’re ready for them to sleep once they arrive. This air mattress features a “puncture-resistant” PVC build and 16-inch thickness. There’s a built-in pump for easy inflation and the company even touts it as “never-leak” so it won’t deflate in the middle of the night. Head below for more.

Something we never seem to have enough of around my house is spare pillows. if your home is similar in that regard, then picking up a 2-pack of Linenspa’s shredded memory foam pillows to be prepared. They’re under $20 for the 2-pack, making them around $10 each which is a pretty good deal all things considered.

Be ready for mornings with family by picking up Breville’s Duo Pro Espresso Machine. It’s on sale for $360 right now from its normal $450 going rate, and we even have other Breville espresso machines on sale from $95. You’ll also want to check out our home goods guide for other great ways to save this holiday season.

More on the EnerPlex Air Mattress:

Multipurpose: Our premium, waterproof air mattresses can be used as a floor mattress at home, a portable bed for traveling, and even as a camping mattress in the great outdoors.

Fast Use: Our queen air mattress with built in pump inflates in under 2 min. If camping or traveling, use a portable battery pack or car outlet adapter alongside the pump to inflate.

High-Quality: Designed with puncture-resistant PVC, this 16″ blow up mattress has a premium comfort top flocking to prevent leaking and provide non-slip stability.

