Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker eufy Smart Lock with Wi-Fi Bridge for $109.99 shipped. Normally fetching $160, youâ€™re looking at 31% in savings with todayâ€™s offer beating our previous mention by $10 in order to match the all-time low set once before back in March. Upgrading your front door with some extra security, this smart lock from eufy arrives with four different ways to unlock. Given that this is in fact a smart lock, thereâ€™s both Alexa and smartphone control, which is joined by a push button number pad for entering in pin codes. And for those who arenâ€™t quite ready to opt for a more 21st Century routine, thereâ€™s still the option to use a traditional key. Head below for more.

At just $110, the lead deal is going to be really hard to beat when it comes to finding a better value from really any other smart lock on the market. Though if youâ€™re just looking to bring some smart home functionality to your setup in another sense,Â the Eve Door and Window sensorÂ makes for a novel way to trigger automations or just check the status. And withÂ aÂ $40Â price tag, this brings you some added peace of mind for less.

This morning also happened to see a notable bundle promotion go live over on the Google side of things. Through the end of today, you can score the Nest Hub 2nd Gen with a Nest Thermostat for $100. Down from the combined $230 value, this is the best offer yet on the two Assistant smart home upgrades.

eufy Smart Lock features:

Open remotely via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi with the eufy Security app, or by using either the electronic touchscreen keypad or the key. A built-in sensor detects when your door is closed and locks it automatically behind you, keeping your home secure even when youâ€™re in a hurry or your hands are full. Unlock Smart Lock from anywhere, anytime, right from your phone via the eufy Security app. Let in friends and guests without having to get up, or unlock for your cleaner or kids while youâ€™re at work.

