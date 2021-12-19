Google’s Nest Hub 2nd Gen comes bundled with a Nest Thermostat for $100 ($230 value)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat bundled with a Nest Hub 2nd Gen. for $99.99 shipped. Normally you’d pay $100 just for the smart display, with today’s offer saving you $130 from the usual $230 value and undercutting the combined Black Friday discounts by $40 in order to mark a new all-time low.

Headlining this package, we have the second-generation Google Nest Hub that launched earlier in the year as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices. The recent release delivers a 7-inch display and all of its beloved voice control features in the process, as well as much of the the fabric-wrapped form-factor from before. Though there is the added inclusion of new functionality like Soli Sleep Sensing that allows Nest Hub to monitor wellness overnight. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also included in the featured package, you’ll be able to upgrade yet another aspect of your Google Assistant smart home thanks to the Nest Thermostat. Delivering voice-activated climate control, this device arrives with a compact form-factor centered around a frosted glass and a more simplistic LED display. Alongside being able to adjust the temperature with Assistant, there’s also support for setting schedules and automations for staying warm all winter long. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking for an affordable way to get in on the Alexa action instead, right now you can still score a 3rd Gen. Echo Dot for just $9 in total. First-time Music Unlimited Subscribers who sign-up to the service for $8 will be able to grab the Alexa smart speaker for just an additional $1. This is of course the best price to date and a nice holiday offer to score before Christmas rolls around.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

