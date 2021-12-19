Holiday game deals: Guardians of the Galaxy $30, Deathloop $23, WarioWare $40, more

In todayâ€™s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Marvelâ€™s Guardians of the Galaxy on all platforms for $29.99 shipped. The PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X versions are still listed as arriving before Christmas at the time of writing, the PS5 version has slipped beyond that. Even still, the regular $60 title is now back down to the official Black Friday price and within $3 to $5 of the limited doorbuster listings. A wonderful gift for just about any gamer on the list, this was well-rated at release, unlike the somewhat disappointing Square Enix Avengers game, and it even comes with a digital copy of the Star-Lord: Space Rider prequel comic when purchased via Amazon. Players take on the role of Star-Lord in this full on-action action experience with an all new story, hilarious banter among the Guardians, and everybody needs more Groot in their life. Head below for the rest of todayâ€™s best game deals including a Deathloop, WarioWare: Get It Together, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Collection of Mana, Super Mario Odyssey, and much more.Â Â
Todayâ€™s best holiday game deals:
- Deathloop all-time low $23 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $40 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Odyssey $35 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $50)
- Mortal Kombat 11 UltimateÂ from $20 (Reg. $50)
- Far Cry 6 all-time low $30 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Xbox $39 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox digital Countdown Sale live at up to 50% off
- Overcooked Special Edition Switch $2 (Reg. $20)
- Overcooked! 2 $6 (Reg. $25)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat $20 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Strikers from $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Royal PS4 $20 (Reg. $37+)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition from $17 (Reg. $50+)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Dying Light Anniversary Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope pre-order $46.50 (Reg. $60)
- Using code HELLO22
- FIFA 22 from $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero $42.50 (Reg. $55)
- Or just Below Zero for $21 (Reg. $30)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $17 (Reg. $30+)
- PGA Tour 2K21 from $15 (Reg. up to $60)
- Disney Classic Games Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book
- Just Dance 2022 from $27 (Reg. $50)
- The MediumÂ $25 (Reg. $43)
- Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion Bundle $50 (Reg. $80)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal $50 (Reg. $70)
- Kirby Star Allies $35 (Reg. $60)
- Battlefield 2042 + SteelBook $34 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Nintendo Game Awards sale from $10.50
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Alan Wake Remastered $20 (Reg. $30)
- Forza Horizon 5 $55 (Reg. $60)
- Luigiâ€™s Mansion Switch digital $40 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 $8.50 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza 0 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade for PS5 $45 (Reg. $60+)
- Monster Hunter Rise Switch $34 (Reg. $40)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvelâ€™s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvelâ€™s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Death Stranding: Directorâ€™s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collectorâ€™s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at AmazonÂ
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden WestÂ pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden WestÂ pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3Â pre-orderÂ $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time RemakeÂ pre-orderÂ $40
