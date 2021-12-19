Holiday game deals: Guardians of the Galaxy $30, Deathloop $23, WarioWare $40, more

-
50% off $30

In todayâ€™s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Marvelâ€™s Guardians of the Galaxy on all platforms for $29.99 shipped. The PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X versions are still listed as arriving before Christmas at the time of writing, the PS5 version has slipped beyond that. Even still, the regular $60 title is now back down to the official Black Friday price and within $3 to $5 of the limited doorbuster listings. A wonderful gift for just about any gamer on the list, this was well-rated at release, unlike the somewhat disappointing Square Enix Avengers game, and it even comes with a digital copy of the Star-Lord: Space Rider prequel comic when purchased via Amazon. Players take on the role of Star-Lord in this full on-action action experience with an all new story, hilarious banter among the Guardians, and everybody needs more Groot in their life. Head below for the rest of todayâ€™s best game deals including a Deathloop, WarioWare: Get It Together, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Collection of Mana, Super Mario Odyssey, and much more.Â Â 

Todayâ€™s best holiday game deals:

Pre-orders:

