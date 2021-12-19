Save up to 32% on humidifiers and more starting at $23, today only

Today only, as part of itsÂ Epic Daily Deals,Â Amazon is taking up to 32% off Pure Enrichment Humidifiers starting at $23. Shiping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is Pure Enrichment HumeXL Pro Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier at $79.99. Marking the best price of the year, todayâ€™s offer is down from its usual $100 price tag in order to match the all-time low set over a year ago at 20% off. Sporting a large 1.3-gallon tank, this humidifier can keep going for over 2 days before needing to be refilled. It can also notably alternate between cool and warm mist, and features an LED display with remote control. Head below for more.

If the lead deal is a bit too capable of an offering for your air purifying needs, todayâ€™s Amazon sale has you covered with a collection of more affordable options. Starting at $23, youâ€™ll find models at various price points leading up to the higher-end discount we featured above. Just remember to act fast, as the 32% off sale is only live through the end of the day.

Though for some deals that wonâ€™t be expiring come midnight, our home goods guide is packed with all of the other best discounts. Whether youâ€™re looking for a last-minute gift for someone on your list or just need to refresh the kitchen ahead of cooking Christmas dinner, thereâ€™s plenty of offerings worth a look.

Pure Enrichment HumeXL Pro features:

Fill the room with up to 50 hours of cool mist or 25 hours of warm mist with 2 independent 360-degree rotating mist nozzles that provide steam in opposite directions for diverse room coverage, or point them in the same direction for more powerful steam output. Gauges the level of humidity in the room and has the option to turn the unit off once the room reaches the pre-programmed level of humidification. Sleek, touch-button panel with LED display lets you easily power the unit on and off, control mist output with high/low mist settings, and activate night mode to dim the LED control panel and turn off the soft glow night light while you sleep.

