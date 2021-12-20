Put AirPods Max under the tree with $93 discount and pre-Christmas delivery

Today only, Amazon is offering the Apple AirPods Max in Space Gray for $455.99 shipped. Normally fetching $549, you’re looking at the best price since Black Friday with today’s offer saving you $93. Slated to arrive before Christmas, this is likely your last chance to wrap up the headphones under the tree. Arriving as Apple’s flagship listening experience, the AirPods Max sport an over-ear design comprised of aluminum that pairs with a knit mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. The feature set is just as premium, with best in class active noise cancellation pairing with Apple’s H1 chip, Hey Siri support, and Spatial Audio playback. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

For those who don’t want the over-ear design, Apple’s AirPods 3 are still about as good as it gets for earbuds right now thanks to an ongoing price cut at Amazon. Dropping to a new all-time low that even undercuts Black Friday, you can grab the latest buds from Apple with Hey Siri and new MagSafe charging case at $140.

Though there are plenty of other markdowns up for grabs in our headphones guide to kick off the new week, too. On the sportier side of things, the Beats Studio Buds are perfect for tagging along during workouts and have returned to the Amazon all-time low at $100. That’s alongside some Samsung Galaxy Buds offers starting at $101, as well.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

