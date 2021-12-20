Save up to 30% on Amazon Renewed iRobot Roomba vacuums starting at $200

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of renewed iRobot robotic vacuums headlined by the Roomba i7+ at $429.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $1,000, todayâ€™s offer amounts to the best weâ€™ve seen yet while beating the new condition price right now at Amazon by $169. Standout features on the Roomba i7+ enter in the form of an iAdapt 3.0 Navigation system with Imprint Smart Mapping, as well as a 3-stage suction system. Youâ€™ll also be able to command this robotic vacuum with Alexa or Assistant, and an included dirt disposal unit stores up to a month of debris to further automate the cleaning process.Â Everything comes backed by the Amazon Renewed 1-year warranty, as well. Head below for more.

If youâ€™re looking for a more simplistic autonomous cleaning solution, be sure to shop the rest of todayâ€™s Amazon sale for some additional models. With more affordable price tags than the lead deal, you can save up to 30% while spending as little as $200.

Though for some deals that wonâ€™t be expiring come midnight,Â our home goods guideÂ is packed with all of the other best discounts. Whether youâ€™re looking for a last-minute gift for someone on your list or just need to refresh the kitchen ahead of cooking Christmas dinner, thereâ€™s plenty of offeringsÂ worth a look.

iRobot Roomba i7+ features:

The Roomba i7+ robot vacuum automatically empties into a disposable bag that holds 30 bins of dirt and dust so you donâ€™t have to think about vacuuming for weeks at a time. The premium 3 Stage Cleaning System and Dual Rubber Brushes provide powerful cleaning, guided by smart mapping technology that learns, maps and adapts to each room. Added control from your smart phone gives you a truly custom clean.

