Less than $7 Prime shipped scores this 3-in-1 HDMI switch (All-time low, 47% off)

The official BESTEK storefront at Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 HDMI Switch for $6.81 Prime shipped once the on-page 25% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Having launched back in September for $13, today’s deal slashes a total of 47% off and marks the first price drop we have tracked. Want an affordable way to declutter the mess of cords behind your TV or to simply add a few extra HDMI ports? If so, this three-port switch is certainly worth considering. It paves the way for routing a few inputs to one HDMI port on your TV, projector, or monitor. This allows you to run a majority of your cables somewhere else and then have just one that forwards it all directly to your screen. It supports 1080p at 60Hz and 4K at 30Hz, making it great for a guest room and more.

Now that things behind your TV are decluttered a bit, why not go a bit further with a 100-pack of 8-inch cable ties at $4 Prime shipped? These are incredibly versatile and will be great for a wide variety of other use cases as well. With 100 at your disposal, you’ll be able to declutter and streamline all sorts of things.

And if you’d like to experience a more premium way to stream your favorite TV shows, movies, and more, be sure to check out Apple TV HD at $125. This price ushers in a new Amazon low, making this a great time to strike. It is controlled by the all-new Siri Remote, which should be easier to keep track of thanks to a more substantial build that’s comprised of aluminum.

BESTEK 3-in-1 HDMI Switch features:

Compatible with: Nintendo Switch, Blu-ray, PlayStation, Xbox, and other audio and video devices.

All-In-One Solution: 3 In 1 Out HDMI switcher selector box allows you to connect 3 HDMI devices.

4K RESOLUTION: Experience brilliant 4K resolution, deep color, as well as 3D compatibility.

REMOTE CONTROL: Switch between devices quickly and easily while being seated.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!