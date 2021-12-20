Cuisinart Belgian waffle maker includes pancake plates for a solid breakfast at $52 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Belgian Waffle Maker with Pancake Plates for $52.17 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $100, today’s deal marks the first major discount on Amazon in 2021 and also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This maker is designed to cook four Belgian waffles at once, enough to feed the whole family. You’ll also receive the pancake plates to cook them without using a griddle for a more mess-free experience. On top of that, the plates are all dishwasher-safe for simple cleanup once breakfast is over. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Well, the Dash Mini Waffle Maker and Griddle 2-pack is available at Amazon for $20 Prime shipped. The main downside is that the overall size of the waffle made is smaller, and there’s no optional pancake plates. But, for those on a tighter budget, this is a fantastic option that can add a bit of flair to any morning routine.

Also, don’t forget that we recently found a 6-pack of stainless steel mixing bowls that can take any holiday meal prep to the next level on sale for $14.50. Down from its normal going rate of $25, this not only save 42% but also marks a 1-year low that we’ve tracked.

More on the Cuisinart Belgian Waffle Maker:

Includes a set of 4-slice Belgian waffle plates and a 4-slot pancake plate. Cord length : 36 Inches

Six setting temperature control

Ready to Bake/Ready to Eat indicator lights; audible alert

Brushed stainless steel top cover; upright storage; tongs and recipe book included.To clean exterior, wipe with a soft dry cloth. Never use an abrasive cleanser or harsh pad

