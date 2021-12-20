Etekcity’s HealthKit smart scale returns to Amazon low at $20, more from $16

Amazon is offering the Etekcity Bluetooth Smart Sale for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, today’s deal is a match of the Amazon low that we’ve tracked in the past. Etekcity’s smart scale is ready to measure up to 13 body composition metrics ranging from weight to body fat ratio, muscle mass, BMI, and more. On top of that, it connects to Apple Health as well as Google Fit for easily keeping track of your weight loss goals as we head into the new year. Keep reading for more deals from $16.

Save some cash when opting for the Vont Bluetooth Smart Scale for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted rate. Down from its normal going rate of $26, today’s deal also marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen at Amazon for Vont’s scale. It features a similar spec rating and connectivity option to Etekcity’s smart scale just at a more budget-focused price. It also tracks 13 body metrics with Apple Health or Google Fit, just without quite the same well-known brand that today’s lead deal offers.

While working on staying fit next year, be sure to have Beats Studio Buds on hand to enjoy some tunes or podcasts. Designed for active scenarios, Beats Studio Buds are currently on sale for $100, which is a 33% discount and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen.

More on Etekcity’s Smart Scale:

Break the Mold: Fitness isn’t about fitting into one mold, but it’s often shown as a single result—your weight. This smart fitness scale provides 13 body composition measurements, including body fat ratio, muscle mass, BMI, and more, so you can pinpoint areas of improvement and finetune your fitness goals

Consistent Accuracy: Tired of inaccurate scales? With over 8 years of innovation, Etekcity is a brand you can trust to provide reliable measurements, every time. With increments as small as 0.05 lb, you can weigh items as light as 0.22 lb with complete accuracy

Immersive App Experience: Sync data with other fitness apps such as Apple Health, Samsung Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. With the free VeSync app, you can set goals and view progress graphs. Rest assured, VeSync will not share your personal information with any third parties

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!