Save up to $300 on Fender, Gibson, Gretsch electric guitars and accessories from $11

Adorama is now offering the Fender Limited Edition Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar in Lake Placid Blue for $549 shipped. You’ll also find the very similar Telecaster model down at the same price. Regularly up to $800 or so, very similar models are on sale from $650 at Guitar Center with today’s deals being the lowest we can find. The LE Player models sit in a nice middle ground between the affordable beginner models and the very expensive American-made options that start at $1,500 and go well up from there. These are great starter instruments that take it up a notch in quality over the $300 Fenders without spending a small fortune. A 2-point tremolo bridge is joined by three “Player Series” single-coil Strat pickups, a 22-fret neck, the classic “F”-stamped neck plate, and an Alder body with a gloss polyester finish. Rated 4+ stars at Adorama. More deals on guitars, bass guitars, and accessories below, just make sure you also check out LEGO’s 1,100-piece Ideas Fender Stratocaster guitar as well.

The inspiring sound of a Stratocaster is one of the foundations of Fender. Featuring this classic sound-bell-like high end, punchy mids and robust low end, combined with crystal-clear articulation-the Player Stratocaster is packed with authentic Fender feel and style. It’s ready to serve your musical vision, it’s versatile enough to handle any style of music and it’s the perfect platform for creating your own sound.

