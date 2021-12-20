This multi-device Bluetooth keyboard arrives ahead of Christmas at $17.50 (Reg. $25)

Nulaxy Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Nulea Multi-Device Bluetooth Tablet/Smartphone Keyboard for $17.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $25, today’s deal takes 30% off and ushers in a new all-time low. This sleek-looking keyboard packs quite a punch given it’s low price tag. Not only does it wield Bluetooth connectivity, it’s able to be paired with three devices. Switching between them couldn’t be much easier with dedicated buttons for each. It’s operated using two AAs, allowing you to easily put rechargeable batteries to use. A built-in slot along the back can uphold an iPhone and iPad at the same time or one 12.9-inch tablet in landscape mode.

You may also want to consider OMOTON’s Noiseless Bluetooth Mouse at $9 Prime shipped. It works with iPadOS, macOS, Windows, Chrome OS, and the list goes on. A 33-foot range helps ensure that connectivity will not be a problem. It also features a noiseless design, which is a feature that others around you are bound to appreciate.

Oh, and the Apple Pencil 2 owners out there may be interested in elago’s classic number 2 cover at $10. It’s a fun way to dress things up and is bound to catch some attention from folks that love technology and even those that don’t. Keep the ball rolling when you peek at the latest Apple-branded deals in our guide.

Nulea Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard features:

Advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology offer reliable anti-interference cable-free connection and the operation distance up to 10m/33ft. Bluetooth keyboard connects up to 3 devices simultaneously and switch between them at the touch of button without any interference or complicated pairing process, greatly saving your time.

Built-in cradle keep your devices at the right typing angle, to hold your phone or tablet at just the right angle for you to read while you type. Integrated cradle is designed to be wider on the middle part, so that it will not get in the way of your iPad Pro’s swipe gesture.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!