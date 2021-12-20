It’s tough to beat this versatile iPad pillow at $8 Prime shipped (All-time low, 60% off)

Alles-Omoton Authorized (99% lifetime postive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Tablet Pillow Holder for $7.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this offering launched just over a month ago for $20. Today’s deal takes 60% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you sometimes struggle to find a comfortable way to position your iPad, this discounted holder is here to save the day. It features a lightweight design and several slots that allow you to easily prop up your device at a 50-, 60-, or 70-degree angle. A universal design allows it to work with virtually any iPad, tablet, or smartphone. Both portrait and landscape orientations are supported.

Folks who are looking for a more compact solution may want to consider OMOTON’s iPad/Smartphone Stand at $7 Prime shipped. It’s perfect for a desk, nightstand, and more. Up to 11-inch devices are supported, making this a versatile option that’s definitely worth considering.

The tablet stand mentioned above is actually on sale and made it into our Smartphone Accessories roundup. There you will find all sorts of handy gear ranging from chargers to cases, MagSafe gear, and the list goes on. Be sure to also peek at the latest and greatest Apple deals in our up-to-date guide.

OMOTON Tablet Pillow Holder features:

Features three tilt angles (50°, 60°and 70°) to deliver the best viewing angles. You can rest your device on the separate edge of the tablet pillow holder whether in portrait or landscape mode

This iPad Pillow holder is sturdy to hold your devices that when you using on the lap. The front concave surface ensures that your device doesn’t slip off. The design of the pyramid also enhances its stability

